Crews fight small wildfire near Santa Teresa County Park in San Jose

article

Firefighters have contained a quarter-acre wildfire in San Jose Wednesday evening, officials with Cal Fire say.

The fire is in the vicinity of Country View Court and Country View Drive near the southern end of Santa Teresa County Park. Cal Fire first tweeted about the fire at 9:35 p.m. They tweeted an update to say the fire was contained before 10 p.m.

Cal Fire said they are assisting San Jose Fire Department with one engine. The fire is in a vast, non-residential area.