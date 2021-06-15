Crews knock down Vallejo vegetation fire that damaged homes, evacuation orders lifted

article

Firefighting crews in Vallejo knocked down a two to three-acre vegetation fire that damaged as many as eight homes and sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening.

The fast-moving fire worked its way up a hill in East Vallejo and threatened 15 to 20 other homes, Vallejo Fire Battalion Chief Cliff Campbell said. Officials said the primary areas of the fire were knocked down at around 6:55 p.m. An evacuation order for Skyline Drive between Pajaro Way and Silverview Court was lifted shortly after 9 p.m.

Officials said around 6:40 p.m. that they were making significant progress on containment. But three of the homes suffered severe damage.

Skyway Drive fire in Vallejo (Cal Fire)

The wildland fire, first reported at around 5:30 p.m., by the Vallejo Firefighters Association on social media, was quickly upgraded to four alarms. It was knocked down in about 90 minutes. KTVU's SkyFOX helicopter flew to the scene for an aerial view.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters in Benicia, American Canyon, and Crockett.

Vallejo Fire Department advised residents in the affected areas to stay indoors, close your doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering your home. They stressed to avoid the area to allow for access for emergency vehicles.

"Typically in June we wouldn't see the rapid progression that this [fire] had until later in the season," Campbell said. He added that moisture levels for this time of year are at August's typical levels, an indicator of how dry things are as California braces for a severe fire season amid a drought.

"You have to take precautions even though you're in an urban area," said Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell, who came to the scene to lend support. He warned of the gusty winds that are expected to return Wednesday during dry conditions. "That's high time to be very, very careful."

Some residents said they saw this coming and have been pressing the out-of-town hillside property owner to mow the weeds. But they have not been successful.



One resident, who did not give his name, said neighbors have called several times about the field's condition and said if you take a look, you can tell it's a "tinderbox."

An elderly woman in one of the first houses to burn went to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire's cause is under investigation.

KTVU's Debora Villalon contributed to this report.