Crews respond to brush fire in San Jose

San Jose Fire Department are responding to a brush fire near the intersection of Mabury Rd. and N. Jackson Ave. in San Jose.

The fire started Tuesday at around 5 p.m. Firefighters said they had a good knockdown of the fire by 5:30.

There are no evacuations or injuries associated with this fire.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area. Maybury Rd. is closed between N. Jackson Ave. and Educational Park Dr.

Crews remain at the scene where they are extinguishing the fire. There is no word on how this fire started.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

