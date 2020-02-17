Crews resume searching for elderly couple who may have gone hiking near Point Reyes

The Marin County Sheriff's search and rescue team will be out again on Monday searching for two Palo Alto seniors who may have been hiking in the Inverness area and have been missing now for about three days.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, were last seen Friday at a rental house on Via de La Vista in Inverness/Sea Haven.

Deputies believe the pair may have gone hiking in the Inverness area.

"The premise is that we're operating under is that they may have gone for a hike," search and rescue spokesman Mike St. John said. "There are extensive trails. We have searched the trails and drainages." He said the innkeeper said the couple was supposed to check out Saturday, but when he went to their room, all their belongings were left behind in the room.

St. John also said they've contacted the couple's friends and relatives and no one has heard from them. The couple is used to going on hikes, so the fact that they're missing is highly out of character.

Kiparsky is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 115 piunds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. Irwin is 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has blue eyes. He is balding, but has some gray hair. Deputies do not know what clothing they may be wearing.

Anyone who may know where Kiparsky and Irwin are is asked to call the Marin County Sheriff's Office at (415) 479-2311.