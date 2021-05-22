Crews working to contain 'Milk Fire' in Windsor, US-101 traffic impacted

article

Firefighters on the ground and in the air are working to contain a vegetation fire burning north of Windsor. The incident is being called the Milk Fire.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a severe traffic alert for US-101 north of Windsor River Road in Windsor, as of 2:25 p.m.

All southbound lanes of US-101 are closed. In the northbound direction, the left lane is closed.

The CHP advises people traveling on this stretch of roadway to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time for when the roadway will reopen.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, check back for additional information.