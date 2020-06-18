Crews working to contain two vegetation fires in Livermore

article

Cal Fire is assisting firefighters from the Alameda County fire dept with two vegetation fires in Livermore.

The first fire, which has been named the Camp Parks Fire, is burning off Mines Rd. in Livermore and is at 2-alarms.

The second fire, which began shortly after the first, is breaking out on Sandia National Labs property near 7900 Tesla Rd. Cal Fire is calling this the Lab Fire and reports the size as 20 acres, as of 11:30 a.m.

The two scenes are within a couple miles of each other.

As of 11:30 a.m., there are no reports of injuries or evacuation orders.