Crews working to extinguish vegetation fire along Highway 1 in Pescadero

Crews from San Mateo County and Cal Fire are working to extinguish a vegetation fire in Pescadero. The incident has been named the Cabrillo Fire.

The fire was first reported shortly before 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Gazos Creek Road and Cabrillo Highway. Crews reported the size of the blaze was 20-acres of vegetation.

There are no reports of structures that have burned or that are threatned. The area is somewhat rural and firefighting resources are not close by.

Within a couple of hours, Cal Fire had upgraded the acreage involved to 75. By Friday morning, Cal Fire announced the blaze was 95-acres, and 55% contained.

There's no word on what caused the fire.