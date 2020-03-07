Critically ill passenger removed from Grand Princess, not related to COVID-19

article

A patient deemed critically ill, but not infected with coronavirus, was removed from the Grand Princess Saturday morning by a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.

Hours earlier, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter delivered personal protective equipment, including gloves and face masks, to the ship.

The Grand Princess remains off the shore of San Francisco, and is currently about 50 miles from the shore, according to a statement from Princess Cruises public relations released late Saturday morning.

The Captain aboard the Grand Princess is awaiting word from state and local authorities regarding when the ship can proceed to head into the San Francisco Bay.

The safety, health and well-being of our guests and crew is always our top priority, and we continue to make every effort to ensure they are safe and comfortable while they remain onboard. — Grand Princess public relations.

Track the Grand Princess in real-time.