SF Supervisor Jackie Fielder extending her leave of absence from City Hall through June

The Brief Supervisor Jackie Fielder requested to be excused from all Board of Supervisors and committee meetings through June 30. Residents in District 9 expressed mixed reactions, with some concerned over a lack of representation and others offering support for the progressive supervisor's recovery.



San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder is requesting an extension of her leave of absence following a medical issue, sparking concerns among some constituents regarding district representation.

On Tuesday, Fielder requested three months away from City Hall, asking to be excused from Board of Supervisors meetings through June 30.

In a letter to the Clerk of the Board, Fielder also requested to step back from her leadership roles on two committees, expressing hope to return to those positions upon her recovery. Fielder initially went on leave at the end of March, citing what she described as an acute personal health crisis.

Community impact and representation

With Fielder away from City Hall, some residents in District 9, which includes the Mission, Bernal Heights, and Potrero Hill, say they're concerned about potential impacts.

"It just seems strange to me that they don't, especially under the circumstances, kind of mysterious circumstances, that they don't have a designated person to step in to that office," said San Francisco resident Clam Lynch. "You can't have an empty office of someone that is an important part of our community."

Fielder’s office maintains that staff will continue to serve constituents during her absence.

The 31-year-old supervisor is known as one of the most progressive voices on the board.

"I think she's done a really good job of sort of not bending to a lot of the pressure that I'm sure she's getting from the mayor and other supervisors who are less progressive," said supporter Trevor Huffaker.

"I just think that she fights for working people. I think she's a voice for peace and justice in the city and I think she's a really important voice and perspective to have in San Francisco," said Josh Trenter.

City Attorney investigation

In the weeks preceding her leave, reports surfaced regarding a city investigation into the leak of a confidential memo from the City Attorney’s Office concerning San Francisco's fentanyl response.

"We initiated an investigation into the unlawful disclosure of our privileged legal advice, not an investigation into any specific member of the Board of Supervisors or their staff. The investigation into the unlawful disclosure is ongoing, and we always follow the facts wherever they lead us," said Alex Barrett-Shorter, Deputy Press Secretary for the Office of City Attorney David Chiu, in a statement to KTVU."

Board proceedings

During Tuesday's meeting, the Office of the Clerk of the Board confirmed receipt of Fielder's request. Board President Rafael Mandelman excused Fielder from the day's proceedings and future meetings without objection.

City leaders, including the mayor, have expressed support for Fielder’s recovery.

"I am concerned about not having a representative through June and I hope that she recovers," resident Krissa Nichols said.

The Source: Board of Supervisors, City Attorney's Office, resident interviews