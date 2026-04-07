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The 2026 lineup for free summertime concerts as part of the long-running Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco is out, and it includes some iconic names.

The festival returns on June 14, marking its 89th season.

There are 11 shows scheduled through Aug. 16th.

Among the big draws will be Al Green, Public Enemy, Patti LaBelle, Violent Femmes, Major Lazer, and Japanese Breakfast.

Free event

During a time when prices are soaring for not just the concert-going experience but across the board, from energy to food and other everyday living expenses, Stern Grove organizers said the event remains committed to making music accessible to serve diverse communities.

What they're saying:

"Stern Grove Festival continues to do something increasingly rare: Bringing tens of thousands of people together for free," event organizers said in a news release on Tuesday.

The festival also said it continues to put an emphasis on and celebrate local artists.

"More than half of this year’s lineup hails from the Bay Area reflecting Stern Grove's continued support of the region’s creative community at a time when independent and local musicians face growing challenges," organizers noted.

Dating back to 1938

The beloved festival was founded in 1938 and is considered one of the oldest and largest outdoor music festivals in the world.

Concerts are held in a natural amphitheater set in a grove of towering eucalyptus, redwood, and fir trees.

The free tickets are distributed by lotteries. To snag a ticket, organizers said people need to enter the lottery six weeks before each show.

Dig deeper:

While the concerts are free, festival goers also have the option to pay for "table" seating, which are considered donations to the festival and non-refundable.

The top "Stageside Lounge" option allows for up to either 40 or 50 guests, depending on the show, and ranges from $10,000 to $35,000. Some of those have already sold out.

A single seat as part of the "Community Table Seat" option is going for $200.

The power of music

Organizers said the festival offers a unique and special place amid nature where everyone is welcome.

"In our 89th season, we’re reminded that music has a unique ability to lift us, heal us, and bring us together," said Executive Director Bob Fiedler. "Stern Grove is a place where that joy is shared across generations—where thousands of people can come together and feel something bigger than themselves."

The shows are held on Sundays and the festival culminates with headliners for "The Big Picnic Weekend" with back-to-back weekend days in mid-August.

The full line up:

June 14: Peter Cat Recording Co. with Marinero and DJ TBD

June 21: Bomba Estéreo with La Misa Negra

June 28: Japanese Breakfast with DJ Evie Stokes

July 5: Major Lazer with Fijiana, DJ Bad Juuju and DJ Patrick King Most

July 12: SF Symphony with Béla Fleck

July 19: Charley Crockett with Nicki Bluhm and KALW DJ Eryka

July 26: Suki Waterhouse with KEXP DJ Cheryl Waters

Aug. 2: Violent Femmes with Tune-Yards and KALW DJ Lady Ryan

Aug. 9: Patti LaBelle with Destani Wolf and KPFA DJ Malachai

The Big Picnic Weekend

Aug. 15: Public Enemy with KPFA DJ Davey D

Aug. 16: Al Green with Goapele, The Glide Ensemble and KALW DJ Wonway Posibul

For more information on the 2026 Stern Grove Festival, click here.

The legendary Diana Ross headlined the Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (Paige Parsons/Stern Grove Festival )