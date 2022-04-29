Critics protest new UC Berkeley student apartments at People's Park

A group on Friday is organizing against UC Berkeley's plan to build more affordable student housing with a plan to disrupt classes.

The protest targets a plan to build more than 1,000 units at People's Park near Cal's campus, because the critics say the student housing will displace the homeless who live there and increase the cost of local housing, which is a longtime problem for Berkeley at the university.

Earlier this year, a judge activated an enrollment freeze for UC Berkeley admissions, saying the school would need to accept 3,000 fewer students next year until it came up with more affordable housing ideas.

The state Legislature bypassed that and now, the university has nine sites in mind to create more housing space.

The school is not building on its own campus.

Berkeley's mayor says he sees both sides of the argument.

"I support building housing on all those nine sites," Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said. "But we know building housing on the city jurisdiction does create impacts on those neighborhoods, so I think the university should look at building housing on its campus as a solution."

The student housing crisis is not unique to Berkeley or the Bay Area.

Nationwide, students are reporting struggling to find on-campus dorms or apartments at major public universities.

Some have resorted to couch-surfing, renting motels, or sleeping in their own cars.

