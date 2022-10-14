Crockett gets another health warning over smelly hydrogen sulfide

As the East Bay town of Crockett endures at least another week of stink, caused by C&H Sugar's faulty water treatment plant, health officials thought it's time to update the growing health concerns folks who live and work there have. It looks like people here will be going beyond the absolutely no danger limit for hydrogen sulfide.

According to Contra Costa County, its partnership agreement with C&H for the water treatment plant clearly states that C&H bears full responsibility for the water treatment plant, that has stunk up the area for some three weeks now.

It also issued a public statement that reads: "At no point has CCH or its partners detected levels of hydrogen sulfide in Crockett’s air that would be considered immediately dangerous. "As of today, we do continue to detect higher than usual levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air," said County Health Services Director Matthew Kaufmann.

Contra Costa health officials held a virtual press conference advising those in the Crockett area to continue to stay inside with windows and doors shut because it can affect sensitive people. "That includes nausea, irritation to the eyes, the nose, the throat," said County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Sarah Levin.

Those exposed over longer periods can have greater health issues, and with official measurements having begun just a week ago, that threshold to more pronounced health issue is coming in about eight days. "At present, the minimum risk level that goes from more acute to chronic would be more than a fifteen-day exposure," said Dr. Levin.

Remember: exposure to this toxic stink has already been going on for over a month already. "We have been told the same information as you; that it's gonna be another 8 to 10 days," said Mr. Kaufmann.

The most encouraging information, about hydrogen sulfide is that, in low levels, it does not accumulate in the body and build up to dangerous levels. It quickly goes out of the body in urine. Full resolution of this may take as long as 10 to twelve more stinky days, well after the 14-day exposure period.

