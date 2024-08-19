Expand / Collapse search

Crowd of sea lions forces closure of Monterey beach

Updated  August 19, 2024 12:57pm PDT
A large group of sea lions forced the closure of San Carlos Beach on Monday. The City of Monterey's Parks Division decided on the closure for safety, according to a post from city officials. 

The city also reminded anyone who may come across sea lions while visiting California beaches to maintain a distance of at least 50 feet. At this time it is unclear when the beach will reopen. 

Sea lions hang out on San Carlos Beach (Photo courtesy of City of Monterey)

"Please remember, we humans are sharing this space with other species," city officials wrote. "Marine mammals, including sea lions, are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. People who harass, feed, capture, or kill any marine mammal could face a hefty fine or even jail time."

Sea lions, often present across Bay Area coastlines, have caused all sorts of ruckus across over the years, but they have also brought good things with them. San Francisco's Fisherman's wharf has benefited greatly the presence of the marine mammals. After the pandemic began winding down, when many local businesses and restaurants were struggling to make ends meet, sea lions brought tourists to the area in droves. . 

Earlier this year, one of the largest sea lion gatherings made its way to Pier 39. Experts say the San Francisco sea lion population is booming. 