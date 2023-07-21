CSU names 1st Latina chancellor

For the first time, the nation’s largest four-year university system has selected a Latina to oversee its 23 campuses.

Mildred Garcia, was named chancellor this week by the California State University system.

"I'm excited and honored to be leading this system," Garcia said.

Chancellor Garcia is taking over during a critical time as the system faces many issues, from budget cuts to tuition hikes to sexual harassment claims.

According to a recent report, sexual harassment and discrimination complaints across CSU are largely ignored.

"I'm going to make sure that the report holds people accountable. This is going to be the past of CSU," Garcia said.

She previously served as president of Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Dominguez Hills.

ALSO: Scathing report outlines sex harassment, discrimination complaints go ignored at CSU