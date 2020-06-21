Cupertino resident rescued from burning home

A fire in an attached garage was quickly controlled late Saturday night before it could spread to a two-story home in Cupertino, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. at a residence in the 10100 block of Randy Lane in Cupertino.

Crews found smoke and fire coming from the garage and contained it by 11:40 p.m.

A resident was rescued uninjured from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.