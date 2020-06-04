Curfews lift in San Jose and San Francisco

San Jose and San Francisco lifted their curfews at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The curfews were ordered in several cities and counties throughout the Bay Area to deal with protests that sometimes turned destructive.

In San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced an end to the order, saying the city will continue to facilitate any peaceful demonstrations.

In San Jose, the city council voted to amend the curfew after some residents argued it violated their civil rights including the right to assemble.

The San Jose police chief has said the curfew is a tool to help keep the peace and crack down on crime.

Some business owners are worried about more looting. Mayor Sam Liccardo made it clear, the city could put a curfew in place again, if needed. "If we got intel about something serious that's going to be going down that night we may have to institute it again,” said Liccardo.

City leaders in San Jose plan to revisit their curfew decision on Friday.