Currys dress up as Grinch, Cindy Lou Who at Christmas party in Oakland

This wasn’t just any costume Christmas party.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, disguised themselves as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who for 500 families in Oakland on Saturday through their foundation, Eat, Learn and Play.

They were there for their annual "Christmas with the Currys" event at Fox Theater.

But apparently, many of the guests had no idea who was hosting them, at least for a while.

The couple spent three hours in prosthetics and makeup before finally revealing themselves, the East Bay Times reported.