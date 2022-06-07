Expand / Collapse search

Customer seen on video stealing laptop from Antioch pizza shop

By KTVU Staff
Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a woman who was seen on video stealing a laptop from an Antioch pizza shop.

The incident unfolded at Aladino's Pizza on Sunset Drive. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the woman first gave staff a hard time, and when the employees left the front counter she picked up a laptop and left.

The pizza shop said the woman "goes by the name Kamilah S on DoorDash. They also said the woman has a "mandala" tattoo on her arm.

She was seen leaving the restuarant in a white car, possible a Nissan.

