Customer stabbed at Santa Monica grocery store over masks, police say

A fight at a Santa Monica – allegedly over mask-wearing – ended with a customer being stabbed late Monday night.

The Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call from a Vons in the 700 block of Broadway a little after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, witnesses and a security guard on scene told SMPD a maskless customer had entered the grocery store and caused a scene. When one of the staff members approached the alleged unruly customer, the customer began attacking the staff member.

The security guard jumped in and a fight ensued between the security guard and the customer. The fight ended with the customer being hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times by the security guard.

SMPD said the customer refused to identify himself and did not give a statement related to the incident. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been announced.

The security guard stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigations, SMPD said.

