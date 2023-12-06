CVS to close another San Francisco pharmacy

article

San Francisco will soon see another CVS Pharmacy go out of business, according to a company spokesperson.

On Wednesday, the drugstore operator announced its "difficult decision" to close its CVS Pharmacy location at 499 Haight Street on January 11.

The company did not disclose a specific reason for the closure, stating only, "Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community."

Prescriptions from the Lower Haight location will automatically be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 701 Van Ness Avenue, located 1.3 miles away.

When the Lower Haight store closes, San Francisco will be left with only 12 CVS locations and a MinuteClinic, offering health and wellness services.

CVS Pharmacy had previously closed its South of Market store on Oct. 23, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In late 2021, the company initiated a national downsizing plan, cutting six San Francisco locations in 2022 as part of the plan.