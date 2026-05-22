Is this Cybertruck driver asleep at the wheel? See the video

The Brief A woman captured an odd and potentially dangerous scene this week: An older male driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel of a self-driving Tesla. Within the footage, the man makes no noticeable movement and is seen with his head tilted back, and mouth open. Cybertrucks have an advanced driver assistance system, but drivers must always remain "fully attentive."



A woman captured an odd and potentially dangerous scene this week: An older male driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel of a self-driving Cybertruck.

'Just another day in the Bay'

Local perspective:

The footage was captured by Taylor Bisacky, who posted the video this week and wrote: "Just another day in the Bay and another Tesla owner asleep at the wheel."

Bisacky, who used to work in TV news and now is a content team creator for the tech industry, said she saw this occur on May 16, but wasn't specific about where it happened. She told Storyful that she was in Marin County at the time.

Within the footage, the white-haired man makes no noticeable movement and is seen with his head tilted back.

The clip is 27 seconds long.

It's not clear if the man is indeed asleep, having a medical issue, or even just joking around since the video clip is so short.

KTVU reached out to the California Highway Patrol and the Marin County Sheriff to learn more, and if their agencies were even aware of this situation, but did not immediately hear back.

‘Fully attentive’

Related article

Dig deeper:

Cybertrucks have an advanced driver assistance system, which is standard on every new Tesla vehicle.

The system provides partial automation featuring traffic-aware cruise control and autosteer, which keeps the car centered in its lane.

There is also an advanced system that can move a car into adjacent lanes and autopark, among other features.

Still, Tesla reminds all drivers that the human driver must remain fully attentive, keep their hands on the wheel and "be ready to take over immediately."