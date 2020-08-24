CZU August Lighting Complex Fire: No imminent danger to Santa Cruz or UC campus

The CZU August Lightning Complex Fire grew to 78,000 acres by Monday morning, Cal Fire crews said, and was 13% contained.

As a news briefing, Cal Fire officials said that 24,300 structures remain threatened and 231 structures had burned.

The good news, however, is that crews made good progress to the north of the complex of fires burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, and had established good control lines to the south.

The prognosis looked good for the UC Santa Cruz campus, officials said, which is nestled in a redwood forest and had to be evacuated last week.

"We are confident these lines are going to hold," said Cal Fire Batallion Chief Mark Brunton.

There is also no imminent danger to the city of Santa Cruz, officials said.

Advertisement

SANTA CRUZ, CA - AUGUST 22: Scott Bullock, a Cal Fire forester, looks to build a firebreak behind UC Santa Cruz as a defense against the CZU August Lightning Complex fire, in Santa Cruz, Calif., Saturday, Aug., 22, 2020. (Photo by Karl Mondon/MediaNe Expand

Crews said they were taking advantage of these "small wins" and the fact that Mother Nature had helped out with cooler temperatures and a bit of rain in the forecast.

On Sunday, a 70-year-old man was found dead in a community called Last Chance.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Clark said four people were still missing and three arrests had been made for people not heeding evacuation orders.

In San Mateo County, the sheriff said six people defied evacuation orders and snuck into their homes to check on their properties.