D.A. says toddler died of prolonged abuse, infant also abused, Rodeo couple charged

The couple arrested in connection to a toddler's death in a Rodeo bath tub this week have been charged with murder and torture by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Tyshawn Haywood, 21, and Destiny Deboe, 22, are both in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility awaiting their arraignment.

On Monday night, sheriff's deputies received a report of a 2-year-old who had drowned in a bathtub. Emergency personnel arrived and tried to save the child who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead by medical staff.

The D.A.'s office said upon further investigation, sheriff's detectives determined the child did not die from drowning, but as a result of prolonged abuse.

Detectives also discovered a second child in the couple's care had suffered injuries as a result of prolonged abuse. The D.A.'s office did not give details on who took custody of the second child.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

Both individuals also face charges for child abuse resulting in death and the abuse of an infant.

The couple is held on $1,070,000 due to the seriousness of the allegations, the D.A.'s office said.

District Attorney Diana Becton's office filed charged with the Superior Court of California of Contra Costa County Thursday afternoon.

Becton in a statement wrote: "The loss of a young life deeply impacts us all. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to seeking justice and holding those responsible accountable for their actions."