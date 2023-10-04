2 arrested after toddler drowns in Rodeo tub

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies have arrested two people after a 2-year-old boy was found drowned in a Rodeo bathtub.

Sheriff spokesman Jimmy Lee said Destiny Deboe, 22, and Tyshawn Haywood, 21, both of Rodeo were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of murder, felony infliction of injury to a child and torture.

Those charges stem from Monday, when deputies were called about just before 9 p.m. to the 300 block of California Street on reports of a 2-year-old who had reportedly drowned in a bathtub.

Fire crews and deputies found the boy and tried to save his life, Lee said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Both Deboe and Haywood are being held in lieu of $1,070,000 bail.

Two other toddlers died this week as well in San Jose.

Eighteen-month-old Payton Alexandria Cobb of Hollister and Lillian Hanan, 1, of San Jose, drowned after they somehow slipped past a gate and into a pool at the Happy Happy Daycare on Monday.

Police said a number of questions have yet to be answered, including how many caregivers were on duty at the time, where were they when the kids fell into the pool and whether they could face any criminal charges.

