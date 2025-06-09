DA charges 61-year-old in deadly hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

Oakland police have arrested a man linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man in a wheelchair.

The Alameda County District Attorney charged 61-year-old James Smith with vehicular manslaughter after police say he left the scene of a crash on May 4.

Investigators say Smith allegedly crashed his car into 49-year-old Elmo Ballard near 18th Street and San Pablo Avenue, pinning Ballard and his wheelchair underneath his car.

Ballard later died at the hospital.