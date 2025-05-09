Family gathers where Oakland man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver



Elmo Ballard Junior, who had difficulty walking, was killed by a hit-and-run driver while he was riding his electric mobility scooter in downtown Oakland.

His family said they have faith the person responsible will be caught.

On Thursday afternoon, they gathered at the crash scene to honor him.

While they grieved, they were grateful to the witnesses and bystanders who came forward to help Ballard.

"We may not be al right today," said Elmo's brother, Raymond Landry, who led a prayer at the gathering. "It may take some time."

On Sunday, just before 11:30 a.m., witnesses said Ballard was riding in the crosswalk when he was struck by a man driving a black vehicle with paper plates.

"We want closure," Landry said. "We'd like to see the person come to justice. We'd like to see Oakland become a better place."

Video posted on social media and shared with Ballard's family showed that the collision left the 49-year- old trapped underneath the vehicle.

Witnesses said the suspect left the car in drive, and ran from the scene.

"It's terrible. He was in a wheelchair, a mobilized wheelchair," said the victim's sister, Patricia Ballard, as she urged the driver to turn himself in. "This is very hard on the family. We're devastated."

Witnesses said someone flagged down a passing tow truck driver who helped to get the vehicle off Ballard.

Ballard was able to say he had trouble breathing.

First responders arrived and rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Police declined to say if the suspect vehicle was stolen but that so far, no one has been arrested.

A bystander shared a video that showed that moments before the crash, Ballard was seen riding along San Pablo Avenue.

He had just left a car show in the area.

"He loved to be out here. He loved to be seen. He loved to meet new people," said Ballard's niece Nene Young, who described him as a father figure to her.

Family members said he was a good baseball player in high school, but a spinal cord injury caused him back pain which made it difficult for him to walk.

He relied on the mobility scooter to get around.

Relatives said he embraced life, loved his family and loved living in Oakland.

But now, someone has stolen his life.

"There's nobody to take the place of my brother. Ain't got nobody, can't nobody take his place," said Landry.

At the end of the gathering, family members released balloons.

They said they cannot rest until the person responsible is caught and brought to justice.

They are working on funeral arrangements and have started an online fundraiser to help with expenses.

