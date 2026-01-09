DA charges man with murder in Oakland's 1st homicide of 2026

The Brief The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged a man with murder in Oakland's first homicide of 2026. Police arrested 42-year-old Brian Spies Hopkins in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old Edward Williams. More details were not immediately available, including the evidence against Hopkins, the motive, or the relationship between the two men.



What we know:

Police arrested 42-year-old Brian Spikes Hopkins in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old Edward Williams.

Investigators say Williams was shot and killed near 20th Street and 27th Avenue on New Year’s Day.

What we don't know:

More details were not immediately available, including the evidence against Hopkins, the motive, or the relationship between the two men.

By the numbers:

So far this year, Oakland has had five homicides, an inauspicious start to the year. Oakland police have announced arrests in two of those five deaths; the other arrest was of a man who owned a barbershop.

However, in 2025, Oakland saw 67 homicides – 57 of those yielded murder arrests – the lowest number since 1967, city officials touted at a news conference this week.

According to city data, there were 82 homicides in 2024 and 125 in 2023.

Mayor Barbara Lee said the decrease in crime was not by accident, but reflects a wider approach with Oakland's violence and ceasefire prevention, the state and community leaders.

The Ceasefire program returned to Oakland in 2024, helping to prevent people from turning to crime. Recalled Mayor Sheng Thao brought back this program, which had been abandoned by the previous administration.