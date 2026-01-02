North Oakland barbershop owner arrested in deadly shooting

The Brief North Oakland barbershop owner Wesley Broach, 35, was arrested on suspicion of murder in a New Year’s Day shooting, police said. Loved ones identified the victim as 30-year-old Tariq Roddy Figueroa. The killing was one of Oakland’s first two homicides of 2026; police have not said what led up to the shooting, and Broach remains jailed.



The owner of a North Oakland barbershop has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on New Year’s Day, one of Oakland’s first two homicides of 2026.

Wesley Broach, 35, the owner of Cuts by Wesley, a walk-in barbershop near 45th and Market streets, was arrested and remains in jail on suspicion of murder, according to Oakland police.

Police said Broach shot and killed a man near the business at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

Victim identified

Family members and acquaintances identified the victim to KTVU as 30-year-old Tariq Roddy Figueroa.

They described Figueroa as someone who loved nature and gardening and doted on his nieces and nephews.

Flowers and candles were placed at the location where Figueroa died.

A man who declined to give his name said he helps run the barbershop with Broach.

"Someone lost their life," the man said. "That’s what I was told coming in today."

He said he does not believe Broach harmed anyone.

"Wesley didn’t do anything like that" he said. "That’s how I feel. Me and Wes run one hell of an operation over here."

Oakland recorded 2 homicides on New Year's

What we know:

Earlier Thursday, at about 11:30 a.m., a 47-year-old man was shot near East 20th Street and Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland, police said.

Witnesses said the victim had been riding a bicycle.

He later died at a hospital.

La Ron Bell, who lives nearby, said he saw the victim’s bicycle and personal belongings lying on the ground.

"Couldn’t go one day without a murder happening on New Year’s Day," Bell said. "I’m from this area, so just to see that happening right here in my neighborhood, it’s just a shame."

Jackie Wickham, another nearby resident, said she first learned of the shooting from her son.

"It’s so sad, you know. It happens all the time around here," Wickham said. "I came outside. My son said, ‘Mom, you know someone got killed over here.’ [I] walked outside, seen all the streets blocked off, about seven or eight police cars."

City leaders respond

What they're saying:

The city’s first homicide of the year occurred in the district represented by Councilmember Noel Gallo.

"The bottom line is, we did have two shootings — or two killings — so far," Gallo said.

Gallo acknowledged that city officials have highlighted recent declines in crime but said more work is needed.

"At the end of the day, we need to be [truthful] about what happens in certain neighborhoods and deal with the crime," he said.

