Oakland mayor, city leaders tout lower crime rates in 2025

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee on Wednesday credited prevention, accountability and multi-agency partnerships for the city's significant drop in crime in 2025, including the lowest homicide rate Oakland has seen since 1967.

While the drop in homicides reflects progress, Lee noted the 67 homicides in 2025 were still 67 too many.

"Behind that number, though, lives are saved, families who didn't get the worst phone call of their life, young people who are still with us, and yes, we're working to [find] alternatives for our young people," the Oakland mayor said. "We also saw significant reductions in gun violence across the board, including major drops in firearm robberies and firearm assaults."

Between 2023 and 2025, traffic fatalities have decreased by more than 33%, Lee said.

"That's a big deal. These are lives that have been saved," the mayor said.

Oakland's Ceasefire program

Dig deeper:

The mayor said the decrease in crime was not by accident, but reflects a wider approach with Oakland's violence and ceasefire prevention, the state and community leaders.

The Ceasefire program returned to Oakland in 2024, helping to prevent people from turning to crime.

"We're grateful for the support of CHP and Governor Newsom and the deep collaboration with faith leaders and community organizations and our trusted messengers across Oakland and the region," Lee said.

Lee emphasized the numbers alone don't offer comfort.

"The results show that when we invest in proven strategies and work together, lives will be and can be saved," Mayor Lee said. "But numbers alone are not the finish line. For families who have lost loved ones. Statistics offer no comfort. Our focus remains on what comes next, continuing to build on what works, really pushing forward with urgency and making Oakland again the safest city in America."

Violent crime in Oakland in 2025

By the numbers:

According to city data, there were 67 homicides in Oakland during 2025, which includes 57 classified as murder, compared to 82 in 2024, and 125 in 2023.

At Wednesday's event, interim Oakland Police Chief James Beere said the 2025 homicide rate is a 22% decrease from 2024.

The chief said violent crime, which includes homicides, non-fatal shootings, aggravated assaults, rapes and robberies, is down 25% overall.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the women and men of the Oakland Police Department who work tirelessly every single day to reduce violent crime in our community," Beere said. "Their professionalism, courage, and dedication to our community does not go unnoticed."

The police chief said the Oakland Police Department answered over 203,000 calls in 2025.

"As I look forward to 2026, I see a bright glimmer of hope, a bright light that we will see additional double-digit reductions, but more importantly, building those relationships with our community," he said.