DA insists 3 alleged gang members will be held accountable for death of 5-year-old Fremont girl

The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday announced charges against three men in connection with the freeway shooting death of a 5-year-old Fremont girl.

Multiple charges were filed against Kristo Ayala, Humberto Anaya and Emmaneul Alex Sarango in March, which include special gang allegations related to the death of Eliyanah Cristomo in April 2023.

Her family had been driving on I-880 on their way to a birthday party, when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Prosecutors say the three men believed the driver of another car was a rival gang member.

DA Pamela Price, who is facing a recall election because critics accuse her of not being tough enough on crime, discussed the case at a wide-ranging news conference on Tuesday.

"What I want the public to know is that there are three men whom we believe committed this heinous crime and that those three men have each been charged with murder, with gang and gun enhancements, and that they face charges that, if convicted, will result in a sentence of 101 years to life," Price said.

Price added: "If you are hearing anything in our community that suggests that they are going to be released into the community or that they are not going to be held accountable, that is misleading and inaccurate."