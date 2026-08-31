Prosecutors look to try 17-year-old arrested in Morgan Hill mass shooting as adult

The Brief The Santa Clara County District Attorney is hoping to charge a 17-year-old allegedly behind a Morgan Hill mass shooting at an unauthorized birthday party this summer as an adult That would mean the maximum sentence could be life behind bars instead of seven years if he remains in juvenile court.



The Santa Clara County District Attorney is hoping to charge a 17-year-old allegedly behind a Morgan Hill mass shooting at an unauthorized birthday party this summer as an adult – meaning that a maximum sentence could be life behind bars instead of seven years if he remains in juvenile court.

Adult vs. juvenile court

What they're saying:

Speaking after the teen's first court hearing in juvenile court on Monday, Alexander Adams, supervisor for the juvenile court, told reporters that the crimes the teen allegedly perpetrated on July 25 were "extremely serious and very, very dangerous to the public."

His office charged the teen with seven felonies: One count of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

The judge decided to keep the teen in custody at least until his next court hearing in September. That's also when Adams will formally file a "notice of transfer," asking for the case to be tried in adult court.

"When you make an adult decision like spraying bullets into a crowd of people, that’s a case that justifies adult sentencing and adult time," Adams said.

The other side:

Speaking outside court, the teen's defense attorney, Miles Harris, told KTVU that it's very early in the process to determine what will happen in the case.

"Don't put too much faith in statements made by people with their own self-interest at heart," Harris said.

Morgan Hill birthday party shooting

What we don't know:

The teen suspect was arrested in Salinas last week stemming from a pop-up birthday bash for a Twitch streamer in unincorporated Morgan Hill that had been promoted on social media.

During the party, gunfire erupted, and one person – later identified as Desiderio "Desi" Romero V aka "Pepper" – was killed. Six others were injured.

Deputies said more than 300 people attended the unsanctioned party.

Family mourns Desi Romero

Dig deeper:

Stephanie Trombly's son, Desi, was one of hundreds of people attending an unpermitted party in unincorporated Santa Clara County.

"He took my only son. My daughter's only brother. And Desi is missed terribly by all of our family," Trombly said.

Sheriff's investigators say FBI agents assisted with the extensive search for suspects, and offered a $20,000 reward.

The combination produced tips that led officers to Salinas, where the suspect was arrested Aug. 27.

"We knew that even that even one tip could possibly blow this case open," said Santa Clara County Sheriff Bob Jonsen.

A motive for the shooting has not been publicly revealed.

And it wasn't immediately clear if the teen knew the people he allegedly shot.

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Next court appearance

What's next:

The suspect will appear in court on Sept. 21 for a case status update.

Prosecutors will hand over discovery, or evidence, against the accused.

Then the months-long process of legal action to move this to adult court.

The probation department will submit a report, looking at five factors including age, the charges, prior history to determine if it thinks the case should move or stay.