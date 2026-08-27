17-year-old arrested in deadly Morgan Hill party shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Salinas on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at an unsanctioned birthday party in Morgan Hill. The gunfire claimed the life of Desiderio "Desi" Romero V and wounded six other individuals last month. The unnamed suspect is scheduled to face charges during a juvenile detention hearing in Santa Clara County on Monday.



A 17-year-old has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a birthday bash in Morgan Hill last month.

The teen was arrested at a home in Salinas on Thursday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is not being named due to their age.

Sheriff praises community help in arrest

What they're saying:

"We’re deeply grateful to the community members who stepped forward and shared what they knew," said Sheriff Robert Jonsen. "Their willingness to speak up, along with the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, has helped move this case closer to justice for the victims and their families."

The suspect will face charges at a detention hearing on Monday at Santa Clara County Juvenile Justice Courthouse.

Shooting at pop-up party leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

The backstory:

The shooting occurred at a pop-up birthday bash for a Twitch streamer on July 25 in unincorporated Morgan Hill that had been promoted on social media. During the party gunfire erupted, claiming the life of Desiderio "Desi" Romero V and injuring six others.