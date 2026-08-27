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17-year-old arrested in deadly Morgan Hill party shooting

By
KTVU FOX 2
Morgan Hill
Published August 27, 2026 7:30 PM PDT
Published August 27, 2026 7:30 PM PDT
Morgan Hill mass shooting: Slain victim's mom pleads for information
Morgan Hill mass shooting: Slain victim's mom pleads for information

Morgan Hill mass shooting: Slain victim's mom pleads for information

The FBI has joined the investigation into a mass shooting at a birthday party in Morgan Hill that left one man dead and six others wounded. The victim's mother is pleading for witnesses to come forward. 

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Salinas on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at an unsanctioned birthday party in Morgan Hill.
    • The gunfire claimed the life of Desiderio "Desi" Romero V and wounded six other individuals last month.
    • The unnamed suspect is scheduled to face charges during a juvenile detention hearing in Santa Clara County on Monday.

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A 17-year-old has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a birthday bash in Morgan Hill last month.

The teen was arrested at a home in Salinas on Thursday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is not being named due to their age.

Sheriff praises community help in arrest 

What they're saying:

"We’re deeply grateful to the community members who stepped forward and shared what they knew," said Sheriff Robert Jonsen. "Their willingness to speak up, along with the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, has helped move this case closer to justice for the victims and their families."

The suspect will face charges at a detention hearing on Monday at Santa Clara County Juvenile Justice Courthouse.

Chaotic scene as hundreds flee gunfire in Morgan Hill
Chaotic scene as hundreds flee gunfire in Morgan Hill

Chaotic scene as hundreds flee gunfire in Morgan Hill

More than 300 partygoers tried to flee after gunfire rang out during an unpermitted party in Morgan Hill, authorities said. The violence left one person dead and six others injured.

Shooting at pop-up party leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

The backstory:

The shooting occurred at a pop-up birthday bash for a Twitch streamer on July 25 in unincorporated Morgan Hill that had been promoted on social media. During the party gunfire erupted, claiming the life of Desiderio "Desi" Romero V and injuring six others.

The Source: Information for this story comes from official statements by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 27, 2026, regarding the fatal mass shooting, along with earlier reporting.

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