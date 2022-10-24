Dallas hospital shooting suspect accused girlfriend of cheating before killing 2 workers, affidavit says

The Dallas police chief vented his frustration that the gunman charged with murdering two Methodist Dallas employees was allowed able to be inside the hospital.

30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, who is on parole from state prison for an aggravated robbery he committed in 2015. He was wearing an electronic ankle monitor. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice granted him permission to be with his girlfriend for their baby's delivery Saturday morning.

Nester Oswaldo Hernandez mugshot from June 18, 2022 (Source: Dallas Sheriff's Office)

Dallas police have now taken over the investigation.

Methodist Hospital Chief Glen Fowler says if the state gave permission for Hernandez to come to the hospital, no one notified the hospital.

"The police department had no forewarning that this person was being monitored by ankle monitor or anything about his criminal history," he said.

The deadly Saturday inside Methodist Hospital’s labor and delivery area began about 10:20 a.m. That's when Hernandez entered the hospital room where his girlfriend had given birth on Oct. 21.

While in the room with his girlfriend and newborn child, Hernandez began to act strangely and accused his girlfriend of cheating on him, according to the documents.

The affidavit says Hernandez began looking through the closet and bathroom for anyone else that may be in the room and pulled a gun out of his pants.

Hernandez then struck his girlfriend in the head multiple times with the gun and began to call and text his family, according to the documents.

The report says he then told his girlfriend "we are both going to die today" and "whoever comes in this room is going to die with us."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

When nurse 45-year-old nurse Jacqueline Pokuaa came in to provide services for Hernandez's girlfriend, he stood up and shot her, according to the affidavit.

Fellow nurse Annette Flowers then looked into the room and was shot in the hallway, the documents say.

Methodist Hospital Police Sgt. Robert Rangel was down the hall for an unrelated matter when he heard what sounds like a gunshot in a nearby room. He witnessed the second employee being shot and took cover and called for help on his radio.

Rangel then shot Hernandez in the right leg, preventing him from leaving the hospital room. He was taken into custody after a short standoff.

Chief Garcia was open with his frustration that a violent criminal would be out and about on an ankle monitor.

"This isn’t about being on parole," he said. "What this is about it about is a violent criminal that was on ankle monitor and us thinking that in some way, shape or form that that's a level of accountability. Because it is not."

Hernandez was then stabilized and taken to another hospital for treatment. He's been charged with capital murder.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center has increased security at the hospital in response to the shooting and has planned additional meetings of its Safety and Security Committee.

Many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, have criticized the decision to allow a criminal with a violent past like Hernandez out on parole.

On Monday, Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot released a statement saying, "Parole decisions and conditions are not made by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office or any judicial officer of Dallas County, but by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles."

Creuzot went on to say that once a criminal case has been filed with the DA's office that his team "will work to see that justice is done."