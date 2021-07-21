Daly City police asking help to identify two burglary suspects
DALY CITY, Calif. - Daly City police are asking the public's help to identify two burglary suspects.
The suspects were allegedly caught on camera stealing packages from cars and taking packages at 1551 Southgate Avenue.
Police have photos of a small white SUV-type vehicle they believe the suspects were traveling in. If you have information about the suspects, you should contact police.
Photo of vehicle suspects are believed to have traveled in. Photo courtesy Daly City police.
