Daly City police investigating crime scene near several businesses

Daly City police is investigating a crime scene on the 6000 block of Mission Street Thursday afternoon.

Police advised the public to stay away from the area. Traffic was also being diverted. Police posted their advisory on Twitter at around 2:30 p.m.

The crime scene is at the intersection of Liebig Street where there are multiple businesses in the area, including a U.S. Post Office.

Police said they will have more information available at 5 p.m. They did not disclose the nature of the crime scene or why people were being asked to stay away.

Video shared on an online safety and surveillance app showed first responders and a heavy police presence in front of Reitenbach's Taekwondo. At least one person was put on a gurney and taken away in an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest details.

Daly City crime scene at 6000 Mission Street. May 27, 2021. (courtesy Citizen app)