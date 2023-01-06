Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger

PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday.

Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to replace a power pole along Pierce Street that had been broken by a falling tree during the high winds and heavy rain Wednesday night.

Jackie Lan, owner of the Luxury Auto Service Center, said his power went out about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"No power, no nothing. We can't do anything since yesterday," said Lan.

Next door, the Peninsula Del Ray Senior Living Community was dark. Residents say they were asked to stay in their rooms.

"They've been providing the food here, so that's one good thing since we are all seniors here," said Peter Fukunaga, one of the residents, "We had to get flashlights and lamps and so forth to turn it on, even candles."

PG&E says the downed line in Daly City left more than 2,700 customers without power.

About 1,900 were restored by 10 a.m. Thursday, but some 840 customers still were in the dark Thursday night.

Only moonlight and candlelight broke the darkness in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Gerry Martin and his wife pulled out their candles and flashlights and packed their perishables in ice.

"We rely so much on electricity. So now it's just for charging our phones, we're scrambling to put it in the car and charge it up. We depend on it so much," said Martin.

In Oakland, thousands of people lost power Thursday afternoon. Gas stations and stores had to temporarily close.

"The screen isn't working. Completely blank. It's completely blank," said Abdullah Kucuk, an Oakland resident who stopped because his car's gas tank was nearly empty.

The Montclair 7-Eleven store lost access to credit card machines for a while and a sign on the door said "No lights."

"No light, no system. So we cannot work.

Everything we closed down," said Yam Tamant, one of the 7-Eleven employees.

Up the block, Thornhill Elementary school. parents were notified to pick up children early when power went out.

"Our computers were down and stuff so we had printed out people's phone numbers and we called everyone. All the parents were very understanding," said Zach Johnson, a teacher who said the district also sent out notices to parents.

Tamar Sarkissian, a PG&E spokesperson says crews are doing their best to respond to hundreds of outages.

"In some areas it's going to take a little longer," said Sarkissian, noting there are challenges with access in some places due to flooding or soft soil where crews can't get get equipment in safely."



