Daniel Lurie leads in San Francisco mayoral race

San Francisco is still tabulating results from Tuesday's election, but so far political newcomer Daniel Lurie is holding his lead in the mayoral election.

The counting is not over yet, but things are looking good for Lurie at this point. After 14 rounds of counting, philanthropist and Levi's heir Lurie is holding a lead with more than 56% of the ranked choice votes.

San Francisco State University political science Professor Jason McDaniel said Lurie has benefited from voters who want change.

"This was an election that's an anti-incumbent, change election, said McDaniel. "People in this city and around the world really, are upset and are taking it out on our elected leaders. The incumbents and candidates in parties are losing everywhere."

McDaniel said Lurie also benefited from a strong, well run and well-funded campaign.

"I always tell people, money doesn't buy elections, but he ran a very good campaign," said McDaniel. "He spent more, raised more than all the other candidates combined. He ran a very sustained campaign over the last year."

Current Mayor London Breed trails at this point with more than 43% of the ranked choice vote, with more votes to be counted.

McDaniel said while many say conditions in the city are improving, Mayor Breed may pay a price with voters who think back to the last few years and post-pandemic conditions. "Her core support in the city didn't collapse, she managed to hold together, but she wasn't able to get beyond that," said McDaniel.

"Once there were enough voters who were convinced the city was headed in the wrong direction, and again we've seen that around the world, that voters feel that way, enough of them blamed her and supported someone else."

San Franciscans who voted for Lurie said they're hopeful. "On my ballot yesterday I noticed it was ranked choice voting and there were 10 different candidates and I think nine different slots," said Wendy Hernandez. "I did vote for Lurie at the top."

Voters say if he goes on to win he would have to earn the confidence of those who didn't put him at the top of their ballot. "Oh that's sad news," said Tutone Lyles Naranjo." I wouldn't want to vote for a billionaire."

"He was my third choice." said Mark Philpott of Lurie. "I heard him and the others speak at a debate led by the Harvey Milk Club and I went with Aaron Peskin. He's old San Francisco. He has 20 years experience, I think."

Our political analyst said while the incumbent mayor may pay a price for post-pandemic conditions, that doesn't necessarily extend to incumbent supervisors.

Three incumbent supervisors are facing challengers in the city. In one of those races, to lead the Richmond District, the challenger Marjan Philhour leads the incumbent Connie Chan by just 35 votes at this point, with more results expected in that race and others tomorrow.