Danville Bowl closes its doors after more than 60 years

After more than 60 years, Danville Bowl has closed its doors for the last time.

The bowling alley's owners announced in February that they had sold the property at 200 Boone Court to developers who wanted to do work "right away."

The identity of the new owners, and their plans for the site, are still unknown. Danville spokeswoman Jenn Starnes told KTVU in February that the city had not received any development applications for the site, and it's unclear if that has changed in the intervening month.

Danville Bowl is the latest Bay Area bowling alley to close, following the shuttering of Pacifica's Sea Bowl in 2023 in Pacifica and Albany Bowl in 2020.

There are still several alleys available to bowling aficionados, including those in Oakland, Dublin, Pinole, Clayton, Castro Valley, Hayward, Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Daly City, Cupertino, Milpitas, San Jose and Belmont.