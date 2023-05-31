Sea Bowl's final day in Pacifica

Today marks the end of an era as the beloved "Sea Bowl" bowling alley and arcade in Pacifica closes its doors for the last time.

Serving the community for 65 years, this cherished establishment has been a gathering place for countless birthday parties and offered memorable glow-in-the-dark bowling on Friday nights for generations.

David Szeto, the owner of the bowling alley, who has been at the helm for years, made the difficult decision to retire and shutter the family business.

"After 60 years of doing business here in Pacifica, we have made the difficult decision to retire and close our family business," he wrote on social media "It is with mixed emotions that we announce this decision, but we feel that it is time to start a new chapter in our lives."

Bloomberg had reported that Sea Bowl had long been one of the last remaining affordable — and operating — bowling alleys at a time when bowling participation had declined considerably, but was starting to pick back up.

The Chronicle reported it costs bowlers up to $100 an hour for one lane at San Francisco's Presidio Bowl.

At Sea Bowl, bowlers would pay $40 for an hour at a lane, a more affordable rate like what bowlers paid at Albany Bowl, which closed in 2020 after 71 years.

The closure of the Sea Bowl also means the end of an era for the Rockaway Grill, the restaurant associated with the bowling alley.