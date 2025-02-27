article

Danville Bowl is closing after more than 60 years.

The company posted the news Wednesday on its website, saying it has been "the greatest honor to serve this great community."

The bowling alley owners said the property was sold to developers who want to do work "right away."

It wasn't immediately clear who will be developing the property or what it will become.

Danville spokeswoman Jenn Starnes told KTVU that the town has not received any development applications for that site.

The alley's last day will be March 31.

Other Bay Area bowling alleys have closed in recent years, including Sea Bowl in Pacifica and Albany Bowl.

There are other bowling alleys in the Bay Area, including in Oakland, Dublin, Pinole, Clayton, Castro Valley, Hayward, Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Daly City, Cupertino, Milpitas, San Jose, and Belmont.