Danville house fire spreads to vegetation, prompting evacuations and threatening nearby homes

Crews from Cal Fire are assisting the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District with a vegetation fire that threatened numerous structures Thursday afternoon.

The fire began at shortly before 4:00 p.m. at a home on Willowview Ct in the town of Danville before spreading to vegetation at Santiago Ct and Willowview Ct.

Cal Fire is calling the incident the Santiago Fire.

As of just after 5:00 p.m., the fire has charred at least 1-2 acres. Crews have contained the fire and are working to put out hotspots.

Residents in the immediate area have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution.