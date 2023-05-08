Danville man says he was attacked over a parking spot

A Danville man is recovering after a savage beating on Sunday over an argument about a parking spot at a local Costco.

"I’m feeling like I got run over by a steamroller. My whole body is sore," said Craig Blackburn.

This happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Costco on Fostoria Way.

Blackburn said he had just finished shopping and was loading up his car while eating a Costco hotdog when another driver waiting for his spot got impatient, hurled some insults out the window, and told him to hurry up.

"This guy sitting in a car, said a few things about my weight and eating a hotdog, and he wanted my parking spot and told me to hurry up," Blackburn said. "I told him to find another spot."

Blackburn said the driver wouldn’t move, and other drivers started honking their horns. The driver parked elsewhere, but the situation wasn't over.

"He was looking for a fight," Blackburn said.

The driver came back to find Blackburn as he was getting ready to leave.

"He reached in and grabbed my sunglasses and threw them on the ground. So I got out of the car and I didn’t have a chance to do anything. He just attacked me," Blackburn said.

Blackburn was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to the hospital.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington reached out to the Danville police chief, who rerouted an interview request to the town of Danville’s public information officer. The PIO confirmed officers were called to the incident and said no arrests were made.

"The case is currently under investigation and will be sent to the District Attorney’s office for review once the investigation is complete," the Danville Police Department said in a statement.

However, a friend of Blackburn’s also reached out to the town’s mayor and got different information. He said an emailed response from the Mayor’s Office indicates an arrest was made and charges were filed.

Blackburn wants his attacker behind bars and wants to feel safe running errands in his own community.

"I think people need to speak up and get the prosecutor’s office involved and say, ‘Look we are tired of all of this happening, and we want you to help us instead of letting all these people go,’" Blackburn said.

Blackburn said his attacker was driving a white Toyota Corolla and had a scruffy gray beard.