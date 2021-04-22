Danville officer charged in fatal 2018 shooting turns himself in

An officer who was charged in the 2018 killing of an unarmed man in Danville turned himself in on Thursday.

Officer Andrew Hall was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault in the death of Laudemer Arboleda. Hall has since posted bail.

On Wednesday, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton filed criminal charges against Hall after a 2 1/2 year-long investigation into the case.

Becton said, "Officer Hall used unreasonable and unnecessary force when he responded to the in-progress traffic pursuit."

Arboleda, who was was mentally ill and unarmed, was killed during a low-speed chase in Danville on Nov. 3, 2018.

Authorities say that at the end of a chase, Arboleda, 33, tried to run over Hall, who fired nine shots through the man's windshield.

"The unnecessary death of Mr. Arboleda underscores the need for law enforcement personnel to better understand those who are suffering from mental illness," Becton said.

If Hall is convicted, he faces 22 years behind bars.

Arboleda’s neighbors described him as quiet and antisocial. They said he was known to the police and may have suffered from a mental illness.

Hall is also on administrative leave after shooting and killing 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson last month, who had a knife in his hand.

The sheriff released video of that shooting on Wednesday.