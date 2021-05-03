Danville wants answers on police training after same officer killed two men

The Danville town council on Tuesday is expected to hear from the police chief on how police officers are selected and trained.



The council requested that information after two men have been fatally shot in about two years by the same officer.

Danville contracts with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office for police services.

And the sheriff's office had originally cleared deputy, Andrew Hall, of any wrongdoing in the 2018 shooting of Laudemer Arboleda.

Now, new questions have been raised about Hall after a confrontation led to the shooting death of Tyrell Wilson last month.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney has since charged Hall with Arboleda's death.

