Video: Danville officer shoots Black man suspected to be rock thrower, 4 seconds after he pulls out knife

The Contra Costa County Sheriff released a series of edited videos on Wednesday showing a Danville police officer shooting a Black man four seconds after he pulled out a small knife while he was crossing the street last month.

In a statement, Sheriff David Livingston stood by Officer Andrew Hall's shooting of Tyrell Wilson, 33, on March 11.

"Any loss of life is tragic, but the community can now see the truth," Livingston said. "Tyrell Wilson did in fact threaten the lives of passing motorists by throwing objects, possibly rocks, from the overpass down onto Highway 680. He was found with numerous rocks in his jacket pocket. He did pull a knife on Officer Hall. He did threaten Officer Hall. And he did start advancing toward Officer Hall in the middle of a major intersection. Officers are forced to make split-second decisions to protect themselves and the public and that's what happened here."

However, the videos released, a compilation of Hall's body camera video, a bystander's cell phone video and static video from the street, do not show Wilson throwing rocks at anyone.

Instead, the video shows him crossing the street at Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon at about 12:30 p.m., ignoring Hall's commands to stop and approach him.

Wilson starts walking away from the officer and ends up jaywalking.

Hall continues to walk after Wilson and shouts at him to "come here."

"We're not playing this game, dude," Hall said, following Wilson.

"I don't want to play this game either," Wilson responds.

Hall introduces himself as a police officer and wants to know if Wilson was throwing rocks.

Wilson responds that he doesn't want the officer to touch him.

Wilson then pulls out a knife in his right hand, 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the body camera video. He steps away from the officer, his hand still low in his hand, and challenges the officer to kill him.

Hall pulls the trigger and shoots Wilson four seconds after the knife came out.

Wilson drops in the middle of the street, and Hall calls for medical help.

A wrongful death suit filed by civil rights attorney John Burris on behalf of Wilson's family alleges a series of missteps, such as not attempting to create space between Hall and Wilson, and not taking cover after Wilson allegedly drew a folding knife.

The suit contends that Hall "never made any effort to use reasonable de-escalation tactics, instead shooting Mr. Wilson in the face."

While Wilson didn't drop the knife, the video also shows that he does not move toward Hall, the same officer the District Attorney on Wednesday is also expected to charge with the death of another young man, Laudemer Arboleda.

In 2018, Hall fired several shots into Arboleda's moving car.

Family said the Arboleda was a mentally ill Filipino man who police said was ringing doorbells in the area and acting "suspiciously."

Video evidence showed Hall jumping from behind his patrol car in front of Arboleda’s vehicle, contradicting the official account that he was intentionally trying to run Hall over.

More than two years later, lawyers for Wilson's family said he was homeless and mentally ill and this use-of-force was not justified.

"Whether he had a knife or not in and of itself does not justify shooting and killing him unless he attacks you," Burris said.

The release of the Bay Area video also comes one day after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Wilson died six days after being shot.

At a news conference in early April, his mother, Diana Wilson, said through tears, "I don't know how this is going to stop, but something needs to be done so we don't keep killing our Black and brown men."

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this reporting