Danville police shooting was by the same officer involved in deadly 2018 shooting

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office has identified the man who was shot by police last Thursday in Danville as 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson.

Police responded to a call of a man throwing rocks at cars from a freeway overpass.

Officers say they tried talking to the man, later identified as Wilson, but he pulled out a folding knife and opened it.

Officer Andrew Hall fired one shot and struck Wilson, critically wounding him. Wilson remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the Sheriff's office, Wilson is a homeless man who was staying in the area of the Danville-Sycamore Valley Park.

Hall was previously at the center of public outrage for a deadly 2018 police shooting in the City of Danville. In 2018, Hall unloaded his gun into a moving vehicle, killing Laudemer Arboleda, a mentally ill man who was reportedly ringing doorbells.

Video released after the 2018 shooting showed Hall jumping out from behind his patrol car and entering the path of Arboleda's vehicle before opening fire. This contridicted the official account of the incident, which said Arboleda was intentionally trying to run over the officer.

"You have an officer who overreacted, who put himself in a position on the side of the car. Mind you, and opened fire on a young man who was wanted for nothing more than ringing doorbells," the family's attorney said.