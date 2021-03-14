Expand / Collapse search

Danville police shooting was by the same officer involved in deadly 2018 shooting

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Danville
KTVU FOX 2

Danville police shoot man who may have been throwing rocks from overpass at cars on I-680

Henry Lee reports with the latest details.

DANVILLE, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office has identified the man who was shot by police last Thursday in Danville as 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson. 

Police responded to a call of a man throwing rocks at cars from a freeway overpass.

Officers say they tried talking to the man, later identified as Wilson, but he pulled out a folding knife and opened it.

Crime scene investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Danville

SkyFOX flew over the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Officer Andrew Hall fired one shot and struck Wilson, critically wounding him. Wilson remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the Sheriff's office, Wilson is a homeless man who was staying in the area of the Danville-Sycamore Valley Park.

Hall was previously at the center of public outrage for a deadly 2018 police shooting in the City of Danville. In 2018, Hall unloaded his gun into a moving vehicle, killing Laudemer Arboleda, a mentally ill man who was reportedly ringing doorbells.

Danville police shoot Newark man to death after they say he intentionally drove at them

Danville police released video showing Deputy Andrew Hall running toward Laudemer Arboleda's vehicle, stopping near the right of the vehicle, then stepping backward as he began to fire on November 3, 2018.

Video released after the 2018 shooting showed Hall jumping out from behind his patrol car and entering the path of Arboleda's vehicle before opening fire. This contridicted the official account of the incident, which said Arboleda was intentionally trying to run over the officer.

"You have an officer who overreacted, who put himself in a position on the side of the car. Mind you, and opened fire on a young man who was wanted for nothing more than ringing doorbells," the family's attorney said.