Expand / Collapse search

Days-long power outage ends in San Francisco Financial District

By KTVU staff
Published 
PG&E
KTVU FOX 2

Days-long power outage ends in San Francisco Financial District

The outage started Wednesday night after an underground transformer caught fire. 

SAN FRANCISCO - There's been an update Saturday to the days-long power outage that impacted people in San Francisco's Financial District.

PG&E crews say they have completely restored electricity to everyone in the area. 

The outage started Wednesday night after an underground transformer caught fire. 

Related

Underground transformer catches fire, knocks out power for thousands in San Francisco
article

Underground transformer catches fire, knocks out power for thousands in San Francisco

Parts of downtown San Francisco remain without power on Thursday after an outage from the night before knocked out power to nearly 10,000 customers.  

Residents in the area captured images of flames and smoke coming from under manhole covers. 

Initially, around 9,500 customers lost service. Most got power back the following day, but hundreds remained without power until today. 

What caused the underground transformer fire remains under investigation.