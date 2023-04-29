Days-long power outage ends in San Francisco Financial District

There's been an update Saturday to the days-long power outage that impacted people in San Francisco's Financial District.

PG&E crews say they have completely restored electricity to everyone in the area.

The outage started Wednesday night after an underground transformer caught fire.

Residents in the area captured images of flames and smoke coming from under manhole covers.

Initially, around 9,500 customers lost service. Most got power back the following day, but hundreds remained without power until today.

What caused the underground transformer fire remains under investigation.