De La Salle High football team gets rare chance to play in London

Players from one of the Bay Area's most well-known high school programs will play a mid-season football game in London.

The football team at De La Salle High School in Concord just found out about this rare opportunity.

The team was shown a video about them heading to Europe and it might seem like they were slow to react to the big news.

The head coach said that's because some of the high school students were in disbelief.

But once the message was clear, the excitement kicked in.

"Going to another country is pretty insane," said Matt Johnson, a junior defensive tackle. "That'll be cool, a great experience."

So who will they play?

De La Salle will take on a team from the NFL Academy in London at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

The academy recruits the best football talent from all over Europe.

The trip is free for the students as Nike is covering it.

Kickoff is Oct. 8.

