Dead and Co. concerts boost San Francisco's economy by the millions

The Dead and Co. tour in San Francisco helped boost the city's economy.

About 120,000 fans attended the three shows at Oracle Park.

According to Destinations International Events calculator, these stops brought in a projected $21 million in direct spending and a $31 million overall impact to The City's economy.

The Grateful Dead spinoff band kicked off the concert last Friday, and was the first of three events to take place over the weekend.

Oceana Castellini flew in from Maui and was one of those 120,000 fans.

"I was 18 the first time I saw them and I haven't stopped since," she said. "I see as many shows as possible."





