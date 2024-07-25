Dead body discovered at Palo Alto parking garage

Police in Palo Alto are investigating a suspicious death in a parking garage on Thursday.

Officials said a passerby noticed the body of an adult male on the first floor of the garage located near Bryant and Florence streets.

A call was made to dispatch at around 12:15 p.m.

The victim is described as being in his 60s. Police suspect the person was homeless.

Police officers taped off a perimeter and said the death was initially investigated as being suspicious. A canine was used in the investigation.

The cause of death remains unknown.

Police have not revealed the identity of the victim and said the Santa Clara County coroner's office would provide that information as they investigate how the man died.